'Magic of Lights Daytona' is holiday fun for the whole family

The Christmas lights display at the Daytona International Speedway runs through Jan. 2, with the exception of being closed December 7, 8, 14 and 15.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Christmas season is upon us, and you may be looking for something fun and safe to do with the entire family.

Well, how about a trip to the Daytona International Speedway? It's hosting its annual 'Magic of Lights' display this holiday season.

The drive-thru display features over 1 million lights.

Magic of Lights is open every day from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm, according to the Speedway's website, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the AdventHealth Foundation in Volusia/Flagler Counties.

Here are a few things you need to know:

Drive through twice on Wednesday! On Wednesdays (excluding Dec. 23), guests can drive through the lights two times with only one ticket.

Displays this year include Enchanting Tunnel of Lights, 12 Days of Christmas, 200-foot Candy Cane Lane and Snowflake Forest, as well as Ornament Passing and Joy to the World.

For Cars (up to 9 passengers) advanced tickets bought online are $25. Advance Price + Photo Upgrade (purchased online): $30. Gate price Monday-Thursday is $30. Friday-Sunday gate price is $35.

