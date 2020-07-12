'Magic of Lights Daytona' is holiday fun for the whole family

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Christmas season is upon us, and you may be looking for something fun and safe to do with the entire family.
Well, how about a trip to the Daytona International Speedway? It's hosting its annual 'Magic of Lights' display this holiday season.
The drive-thru display features over 1 million lights.
Magic of Lights is open every day from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm, according to the Speedway's website, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the AdventHealth Foundation in Volusia/Flagler Counties.
Here are a few things you need to know:
- Drive through twice on Wednesday! On Wednesdays (excluding Dec. 23), guests can drive through the lights two times with only one ticket.
- Displays this year include Enchanting Tunnel of Lights, 12 Days of Christmas, 200-foot Candy Cane Lane and Snowflake Forest, as well as Ornament Passing and Joy to the World.
- For Cars (up to 9 passengers) advanced tickets bought online are $25. Advance Price + Photo Upgrade (purchased online): $30. Gate price Monday-Thursday is $30. Friday-Sunday gate price is $35.
The Magic of Lights entrance is located at the intersection of International Speedway Boulevard and Bill France Boulevard.