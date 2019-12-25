MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement is always hard at work keeping our communities safe, so it comes as no surprise that deputies are keeping an eye out for Santa this Christmas Eve.

Manatee County deputies are on the ground and in the sky to make sure all is clear as they continue to track Santa.

As Santa gets closer to the Tampa Bay area, deputies have been tracking the conditions with their aviation and UAS (Drone) units and say they expect clear skies for his arrival.

"If you're still awake, you'll want to head to bed soon!" the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

