MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement is always hard at work keeping our communities safe, so it comes as no surprise that deputies are keeping an eye out for Santa this Christmas Eve.
Manatee County deputies are on the ground and in the sky to make sure all is clear as they continue to track Santa.
As Santa gets closer to the Tampa Bay area, deputies have been tracking the conditions with their aviation and UAS (Drone) units and say they expect clear skies for his arrival.
"If you're still awake, you'll want to head to bed soon!" the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.
RELATED: Snowman sand sculpture vandalized right before Christmas
RELATED: Group of employees band together and form their own company after being laid off before Christmas
What other people are reading right now:
- 'Someone is going to die!': Teachers keep getting attacked by students
- 'I was a victim': Tampa radio host wants to make sure you don't fall for this scam
- Nightmare before Christmas: Kroger credit card machines crash, leading to crazy long lines
- New law would let families put cameras in nursing home rooms
- 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter