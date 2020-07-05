Buying flowers for Mother’s Day? Make sure mom gets what you paid for!

The Better Business Bureau has some helpful tips to follow before you place your order.

TAMPA, Fla. — Mother’s Day is big business, and Americans spend billions on flowers every year – $25 billion in 2019 alone.

Of course, any time there’s that much money flying around, some unsavory business owners are bound to take advantage where they can.

That’s why the Better Business Bureau released a list of tips – to make sure shoppers end up smelling the sweet scent of roses rather than the stench of scams.

Check reviews: BBB has a website for that. And, Google reviews are pretty reliable too.

Read the description: Online pictures of flowers are like photos of hamburgers on fast food menus – They don’t always look the same in real life.

Don’t be fooled by fake promotions: That incredible deal may not be much of one at all, so start comparing prices early.

Know when to place your order: Prices spike right before major holidays, and early orders are more likely to be delivered on time.

Read the fine print: Be on the lookout for surprise shipping, handling and delivery fees.

Pay with a credit card: You have more protection that way. Debit cards, prepaid cards and gift cards don’t give you a lot of recourse if something goes wrong.

Know the delivery method: Many florists offer different options, so make sure you pick the right one. And, you could save some money if you choose to have Mother’s Day flowers delivered a couple days earlier.

Make sure florist has your contact information: The last thing you want is a delivery driver getting lost with no way to ask for directions.

Track your package: If the delivery is a surprise, and it never arrives, you could be in for an awkward phone call.

Ask for a photo: When mom receives your arrangement, have her take a picture so you can compare it to the description. If it’s not what you paid for, kindly demand a refund.

What other people are reading right now: