Celebrating on New Year's Eve? Check out public transportation open around the Tampa Bay area

Some public transportation will be open for regular hours or closed altogether.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you're planning on going out and celebrating the new year, you can do so safely by staying off the roads and opting for public transportation instead.

Here's a quick breakdown of what transit services will be available around the Tampa Bay area on New Year's Eve:

Pinellas County

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is extending its service hours to people ready to say goodbye to 2021 and hello to the new year.

Routes 4, 52, 60, Central Avenue Trolley, Suncoast Beach Trolley, Looper and Jolley Trolley will run until 2 a.m. on New Year's Eve to ensure people a safe way home.

All PSTA and Jolley Trolley routes are free after 8 p.m. on Dec. 31.

For more information on routes and services, click here.

Sarasota County

"Ride — Don't Drive" is the new slogan for the county as they encourage celebrants to take advantage of Sarasota County Area Transit services which are extended for New Year's Eve.

This campaign, which came about through the teamwork of Sarasota County Government and the Florida Department of Health, will provide "safe transportation options following the celebrations," city leaders explain in a news release.

SCAT's OnDemand and Siesta Key Breeze Trolley services will remain active until 1 a.m. on New Year's Day. There will be no bus operations during regular service hours on New Year's Day.

"Other options to safely celebrate 'Ride – Don’t Drive' include designating a driver, calling a friend, or requesting an Uber or Lyft," city leaders wrote.

For more information, visit the Sarasota County website.

Pasco County

Nothing much is changing in Pasco County for people ringing in the new year it seems.

GoPasco will be providing bus transportation only during regular service hours.

One little change to the schedule — Route 19 will end by 8 p.m., according to the GoPasco website.

All transportation services will be closed on Jan. 1.

To see different routes to take on your way to any New Year's Eve festivities, click here.

Polk County

For the holiday season, Citrus Connection leaders say there will be no public transit service on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day.

All public transportation includes Winter Haven Area Transit, rural routes servicing Bartow, Ft. Meade and Frostproof, as well as all paratransit service, according to the service's website.

Click here for more information on transportation around Polk County.

Manatee County

There will be no changes to the schedule for Manatee County.

Anyone who is planning on going out Friday night might want to keep in mind the 8 p.m. ending time of public transportation.

There will be no transportation service on Jan. 1.

Find all information on bus routes and holidays services for Manatee County here.

Hernando County

Just like Manatee, Hernando County transit service "TheBus" will not have any changes to its schedule for New Year's Eve.

There will be buses up until 8 p.m. for residents to utilize on their night out.

Anyone can plan their trip for New Year's Eve or look for routes and schedules on the county's website.

Hillsborough County

Anyone wanting to go out and about will have up until regularly scheduled hours to get to where they're going.

Some good news? All public transit will be open towards the evening of New Year's Day, a spokesperson from Hillsborough Area Regional Transit explains.

Find all the information on routes and schedules here.