NORAD Santa Tracker: How to track Santa Claus on Christmas Eve

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's almost time for Santa Claus to climb into his sleigh and take to the skies with his reindeer to deliver presents around the world.

As he makes his annual trip, you can actively track where he is and where he's going on Christmas Eve, all thanks to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

"NORAD Tracks Santa" is a holiday tradition that began with a fluke phone call and has grown into a massive volunteer operation. This year is the 66th year NORAD is keeping track of Santa's journey around the world.

Kids across the U.S. have been calling 1-877-HI-NORAD (446-6723) for decades and hundreds of volunteers comprised of military members, Defense Department civilians, their families and supporters have been answering.

The call center opens at 6 a.m. Eastern on Dec. 24. You can also track Santa online.

For the first time, you can also sit back and watch Santa's journey with our free streaming app 10 Tampa Bay+, found on Roku and Fire TV.

