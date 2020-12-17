Inexpensive or free holiday gift ideas

TAMPA, Fla — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Florida.
Though 2020 has been a tough year for a lot of people, that still doesn’t mean you can’t give gifts that can be as simple as printing a picture you took and sending it in a card, or gifts as odd as the Ostrich Pillow. You have to see the video to understand what that does. But it’s cool!
WalletHub put together a list of ideas that are free or inexpensive.
Here is a list of other holiday gift ideas that won't break the bank:
- Get crafty: Sewing, crocheting or knitting something makes a great gift. You could also draw or take photos to send.
- Help with chores: Offering to help with cooking or cleaning this holiday season will give your loved one a chance to relax.
- Subscription services: Whether it's a yearly subscription to your loved one's favorite streaming service or a few months of a subscription delivery service, this one lets you spread the cost of your gift over time.
- Re-gifting: You can always re-gift something that you never opened, or check for any unused gift cards.
- Donating blood: If you are too busy or can't afford to donate to a charity this year-- donating blood is a great way to give back. There's always a need, especially during the holidays.
You can find more ideas on WalletHub's website.
- 'Blessed that no one was hurt': Clean up continues after severe weather rocks Polk County neighborhood
- Pinellas Park police: At least 25 buildings damaged by tornado
- DeSantis outlines Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
- NFL looking to invite vaccinated healthcare workers to Super Bowl LV
- More than $411 million in cocaine, marijuana offloaded by the Coast Guard in South Florida
- Florida will stay open, Gov. DeSantis says, as White House panel urges strict COVID-19 measures
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter