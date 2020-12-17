x
Inexpensive or free holiday gift ideas

TAMPA, Fla — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Florida. 

Though 2020 has been a tough year for a lot of people, that still doesn’t mean you can’t give gifts that can be as simple as printing a picture you took and sending it in a card, or gifts as odd as the Ostrich Pillow. You have to see the video to understand what that does. But it’s cool! 

WalletHub put together a list of ideas that are free or inexpensive.

Here is a list of other holiday gift ideas that won't break the bank:

  • Get crafty: Sewing, crocheting or knitting something makes a great gift. You could also draw or take photos to send.
  • Help with chores: Offering to help with cooking or cleaning this holiday season will give your loved one a chance to relax. 
  • Subscription services: Whether it's a yearly subscription to your loved one's favorite streaming service or a few months of a subscription delivery service, this one lets you spread the cost of your gift over time. 
  • Re-gifting: You can always re-gift something that you never opened, or check for any unused gift cards. 
  • Donating blood: If you are too busy or can't afford to donate to a charity this year-- donating blood is a great way to give back. There's always a need, especially during the holidays.

You can find more ideas on WalletHub's website.

