The ultimate gift: 12 Tampa Bay area people surprised with cars for Christmas

Wheels of Success is still in need of donations to surprise more people.

Talk about a Christmas miracle!

Tampa Bay's Wheels of Success surprised people with cars Thursday as part of its "12 Cars of Christmas" event.

“Having a car is independence. When you have a car you don’t think about that. But when you don’t have a car, how do you get groceries how do you get to work on time,” said Susan Jacobs of Wheels of Success.

Jacobs says the program is not a handout but rather a hand-up.

The nonprofit that serves Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties has a set of requirements that recipients need to meet in order to qualify.

“They have to be working full time and referred by their employer or social service agency. It’s not a free program. It’s not a free car," said Jacobs.

Daniel Stewart got a bit choked up when he was presented with his car.