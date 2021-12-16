The ultimate gift: 12 Tampa Bay area people surprised with cars for Christmas

Talk about a Christmas miracle!
Tampa Bay's Wheels of Success surprised people with cars Thursday as part of its "12 Cars of Christmas" event.
“Having a car is independence. When you have a car you don’t think about that. But when you don’t have a car, how do you get groceries how do you get to work on time,” said Susan Jacobs of Wheels of Success.
Jacobs says the program is not a handout but rather a hand-up.
The nonprofit that serves Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties has a set of requirements that recipients need to meet in order to qualify.
“They have to be working full time and referred by their employer or social service agency. It’s not a free program. It’s not a free car," said Jacobs.
Daniel Stewart got a bit choked up when he was presented with his car.
“It’s just been hard. I go to school 12 hours a day and I have to walk home sometimes or take a bike. It’s just hard, you know? You get off, you work a lot and you’re already exhausted. It’s just a relief. I can finally sleep comfortably now knowing how I will get to work. It’s amazing. Life is amazing,” said Stewart.
Wheels of Success still needs donations. You can donate to their wish list at Wheelsofsucess.org