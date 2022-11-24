Here's what people across Tampa Bay say they're thankful for this year

On Thanksgiving Day, gratitude was heavy on hearts across the bay.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — People across Tampa Bay had a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

"I'm thankful for my dad," one young Tampa Bay resident said.

10 Tampa Bay reporter Hannah Dineen set out to ask people what they're most thankful for this Thanksgiving. Many named their family, their house, friends and food to eat.

"I'm thankful for all my brothers and sisters who put their life on the line and died so people have the privilege and freedom to live a wonderful life in America," one person said.

And some are thankful to live where they feel secure.