Polk Sheriff's Charities to give away free turkeys for Thanksgiving

The turkeys will be given out: one per family, one per car.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — It's already that time of year when we get the turkey, dressing and cranberry sauce out, and Polk Sheriff's Charities is lending a helping hand to help set the table.

Polk Sheriff's Charities, a not-for-profit charitable organization, will hold a free turkey giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 19. The giveaway will be held at three locations across Polk County. The Freedom Tour volunteer organization will also be pitching in to help families celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.

"We know that there are families out there who are struggling financially and we want to do our small part to help out during the holidays," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "This is the fifth year in a row that we've been able to provide turkeys to our citizens, thanks to the generous donations made year-round to Polk Sheriff's Charities."

The turkeys will be distributed one per family, one per car on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, Polk Sheriff's Charities said. Families will not have to meet any pre-qualifications to receive a turkey.

Those looking to pick up a free turkey can expect a frozen bird between 15 and 17 pounds. Up to 1,200 turkeys will be given away.

Locations:

East Polk

Church on the Hill, 1111 Scenic Highway, Dundee

9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Central Polk

Lake Region High School, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake

11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

West Polk

Lakes Church (Church at the Mall), 1010 East Memorial Boulevard, Lakeland

1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.