10 places to find a real Christmas tree in the Tampa Bay area

10 Tampa Bay has compiled a list of places to celebrate the season with a fresh tree.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Thanksgiving has passed, so it's officially OK to put up your Christmas trees this holiday season.

If you enjoy the scent of a Fraser fir and plan on gathering around a real tree this year, there are many places where you can find them despite the COVID pandemic and supply chain shortage obstacles.

Due to the same disruptions as a year ago, the average price of a real Christmas tree in 2020 was reported to cost $81, according to Consumer Reports. So if you're in the market, the average family-sized tree leans toward that price range.

Here's a list of the many places you can buy a real tree from Clearwater to St. Petersburg to Tampa:

🎄 Northstar Wisconsin Christmas Tree – 2905 Gulf to Bay Blvd., Clearwater

Northstar Wisconsin Christmas Trees has been around for 30 years serving trees and wreaths to the community. Trees are available for purchase on a first-come, first-serve basis. On their site, it notes that with the tree shortage this year, make sure to get your tree early. Tree prices start at $39.

Hours:

Monday–Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

🎄 Papa John Christmas Trees – U.S. 19 and Meadow Brook Drive, Palm Harbor

Papa John began bringing Christmas trees from Wisconsin and Michigan back in 1978. Today, the third generation business continues to bring holiday cheer to the state with trees and wreaths.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

🎄 Sunkissed Christmas Trees – Two locations: 4903 State Road 54 New Port Richey and 2850 U.S. 19 ALT Dunedin

Sunkissed Christmas Trees is celebrating 35 years of selling fresh Christmas trees in Pasco County. In addition to trees, handmade wreaths and decorations are available.

Hours:

Sunday–Monday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday–Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

🎄 Gallagher's Pumpkin and Christmas Tree's patch – 7401 4th Street N., St. Petersburg

Right after the fall holidays, Gallagher's Pumpkin and Christmas Tree Patch brings out the greenery. Trees are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis as they suspended their online orders due to high demand. Other than trees, there are hand-made wreaths, poinsettias in a variety of colors and Christmas cacti and ferns.

In addition to purchasing your perfect Christmas tree here, you can also use the area to schedule a photography session (photographers are not provided).

Flocking is also available in many colors.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

🎄 An Old Time Christmas – 301 37th Ave. N., St. Petersburg

An Old Time Christmas offers trees starting at 4 feet and up. In addition to trees, there are wreaths and poinsettias. There are also delivery and set-up services available.

Hours:

Monday–Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday–Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

🎄 Great Lakes Christmas Tree Farms – 1701 E. 2nd Ave., Tampa

Serving the Tampa area for more than 30 years, Great Lakes Christmas Tree Farms has an assortment of trees from Michigan, Oregon, North Carolina and Canada. Trees start at $45 and reach up to more than $350. In addition to trees, they offer poinsettias, wreaths, garland and other decorations.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

🎄 Gallio Family Christmas Trees – 4518 S. Manhattan Ave., Tampa

Gallio Family Christmas Trees has a wide variety of Christmas trees that can be delivered or picked up in-store. In addition to trees, you are able to purchase fresh wreaths and cute handmade misfit reindeer. The family tree business has been around for more than 20 years.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

🎄 Great Mountain Christmas Trees – 9715 N. 56th St., Temple Terrace

If you're in the market to find a Christmas tree and poinsettias at a low price, Green Mountain Christmas Trees is the place. The tree farm offers Frasers, Balsams, Douglas Firs and Scotch Pines. Poinsettias are offered at five for $9.99.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

🎄 Dave's Christmas Tree Lot – 106 E. Lumsden Ave., Brandon

Dave's Christmas Tree Lot offers some of the finest "cold-cut" Christmas trees. You can also find red poinsettias, handmade wreaths and garland here. This is another tree business that offers to flock your tree. Trees available include Grand Fir, Oregon-grown Noble Fir, Fraser Fir, Douglas Firs, Black Spruce, Blue Spruce and Scotch Pines. Dave's also does delivery.

Hours:

Monday–Thursday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friday–Sunday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

🎄 Mike's Christmas Trees inc. – 11349 Bloomingdale Ave., Riverview

With trees coming in all the way from Michigan, Mike's Christmas Trees are some of the freshest around the Tampa Bay area. This year, they're celebrating their 21st year bringing holiday cheer to the homes of many. Not only do they offer trees, but you can also pick up fresh wreaths as well.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

You can also consider some big-box retailers, including Home Depot and Lowe's.