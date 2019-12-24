TAMPA, Fla. — Just because something is plastic, doesn't mean you can put it in the recycling bin.

Certain holiday items can cause particular problems for the machines.

Holiday lights and decorations should never be recycled. They can get tangled in the equipment and shut down operations until a worker can fix it.

Be sure to check Santa's naughty and nice recycling list and if you still have questions, click here for more specifics from Hillsborough County.

