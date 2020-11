The Rockefeller tree-lighting ceremony will be at 7 p.m. December 2.

NEW YORK — A 75-foot Norway spruce has arrived at New York City’s Rockefeller Center to serve as one of the world’s most famous Christmas trees.

NBC’s “Today” show showed the tree being trucked in Saturday morning. The tree will be decorated over the coming weeks. It was donated by Al Dick of Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta in central New York.

NBC says it's broadcasting the tree-lighting at 7 p.m. on December 2.