Tampa police discuss safety ahead of New Year's Eve weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — The new year is just days away and Tampa police are encouraging everyone to celebrate safely.

Lieutenant Bryan Felts says there’s a lot going on like a parade in Ybor, football games, a hockey game and other NYE festivities.

At the parade in Ybor happening on NYE, Felts says they will have four times as many officers than they normally do to patrol the area.

He says last year, there were nine DUI arrests in the city.

“Have a plan, your plan should not include law enforcement doing enforcement measures on you for driving,” Felts said. “Embrace the available technology between Uber, lift and our TPD app we are going to tell you where the pickup areas are, we are going to help you get to those pickup areas, we are going to work in a partnership with Uber and Lyft to make sure you’re safe."