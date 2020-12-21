Santa took time out before his whirlwind adventure across the globe to spread a little Christmas cheer.

ATHENS, Ga. — Christmas is the busiest time for the man in the red suit and white beard, but he still found time to spread a little Christmas cheer to some of the state's littlest hospital patients.

Santa Claus made a brief trip from the North Pole recently to visit Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.

Donned with a mask, Santa greeted, through a window, sleeping newborns and tiny babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and elbow bumped other kids in the pediatric unit, making sure to follow all of the COVID-19 guidelines.

His visit comes just a few days before his all-night trip around the globe, leading his team of reindeer to deliver gifts to children everywhere during the pandemic.

He was given the "all-clear" to carry out his journey safely, after Dr. Anthony Fauci helped give Santa the COVID vaccine and measured his level of immunity.