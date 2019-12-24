LEALMAN, Fla. — It was a busy morning for Santa Claus in the Lealman area.

Lealman firefighters drove him around the area as he handed out presents to 3,000 less fortunate children.

Along with the gifts, a Christmas meal was also provided to 150 families.

Lealman firefighters donate money year-round from their paychecks so that they can provide Christmas presents and dinners to these families. The Firefighters also receive donations from various retailers and businesses.

