LEALMAN, Fla. — It was a busy morning for Santa Claus in the Lealman area.
Lealman firefighters drove him around the area as he handed out presents to 3,000 less fortunate children.
Along with the gifts, a Christmas meal was also provided to 150 families.
Lealman firefighters donate money year-round from their paychecks so that they can provide Christmas presents and dinners to these families. The Firefighters also receive donations from various retailers and businesses.
What other people are reading right now:
- NORAD is tracking Santa again for Christmas 2019
- 'I was a victim': Tampa radio host wants to make sure you don’t fall for this scam
- 'Someone is going to die!': Bay Area teacher takes job in retail after second attack by student
- Man finds note saying his missing dog was killed
- Florida might crack down on online sales tax – and that could cost you
- 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter