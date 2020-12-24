Santa rides on fire engine to help spread Christmas cheer in Tampa Bay

Santa gave his reindeer a break and had local firefighters give him a ride.

LEALMAN, Fla. — Santa got an unexpected lift from the Lealman Fire Department on Christmas Eve.

Firefighters drove him around on a fire engine to help spread the holiday spirit to those in need.

The fire department said this year it was able to give Christmas dinner to

150 families. And, it was able to deliver a wrapped toy to 3,000 kids in the community.

The Lealman firefighters donate money from their paychecks all year so that they can get Christmas presents and dinners to local families. They also get donations from local retailers and businesses.

This year firefighters will be social distancing and wearing masks while they spread the holiday cheer.

