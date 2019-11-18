ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Forget about sending snail mail to the North Pole.

Now, Santa Claus can call your kids to get their Christmas wishes first-hand!

St. Petersburg Parks & Recreation is hosting "Santa's Calling" again this year with the ho-ho help of some kindhearted volunteers.

Children 8 years and younger will receive a jolly phone call from Ol' Saint Nick next month if their parents sign them up by Friday, Dec. 6.

Anyone interested in volunteering to spread some holiday cheer is asked to call 727-893-7732.

