Santa delivers toys to Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Santa and his helpers made sure they followed COVID-19 protocols to keep everyone at the hospital safe.
Credit: Sarasota Memorial Hospital

SARASOTA, Fla. — Santa and his elves made a special stop at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for the holidays. 

They made sure the hospital's younger patients had a merry Christmas by dropping off toys for them. 

Santa and his helpers made sure they followed COVID-19 protocols to keep everyone at the hospital safe. They stayed outside and wore masks. 

The hospital said Santa got a little help from Sarasota Memorial's attorneys. The hospital said this is the 38th year in a row they have helped Santa during his visit to the hospital. 

