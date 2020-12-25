Santa delivers toys to Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Santa and his helpers made sure they followed COVID-19 protocols to keep everyone at the hospital safe.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Santa and his elves made a special stop at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for the holidays.

They made sure the hospital's younger patients had a merry Christmas by dropping off toys for them.

Santa and his helpers made sure they followed COVID-19 protocols to keep everyone at the hospital safe. They stayed outside and wore masks.

The hospital said Santa got a little help from Sarasota Memorial's attorneys. The hospital said this is the 38th year in a row they have helped Santa during his visit to the hospital.

