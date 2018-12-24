Some Raleigh police officers helped spread some Christmas cheer with an ambush of Christmas decorations at a local veteran's home.

Seven officers from the Southeast District went to "Scrooge's" house unannounced and started putting up Christmas decorations and set up two inflatables.

It brought her to tears. She told the officers it's a Christmas she'll never forget.

That's really what the Christmas season is all about. Making people smile and lifting spirits.

The officers helped put up around 900 lights to brighten her holiday.

"Thanks to CPI Security, Walmart, and Progress Energy, our officers brought over decorations to make her afternoon and bring her into the Christmas spirit," Raleigh police said.