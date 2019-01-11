ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Halloween is over and your left with a "candy coma" and a house that looks like a candy store!
But don't throw away your treats just yet, here's a list of four things you can do with your leftover Halloween candy.
Candy donation to troops
There are several groups known for collecting donated candy to send to U.S. Troops in care packages. In Tampa Bay, you can donate to:
- Soldier's Angels. Click here to find a donation site near you.
- Operation Gratitude. Click here for more donation sites.
- Dr. Elizabeth Staves, located at 5310 4th Street North in St. Petersburg (813) 385-4229
- Mail-in donations can be sent to the following:
Attn: Halloween Candy Program
21100 Lassen Street
Halloween Candy Buy Back Programs
Tarpon Dental
2611 Keystone rd suite B7
Tarpon Springs, FL, 34688
Phone: 727-937-4285
Email: frontoffice@tarpondental.com
www.tarpondental.com
Goodnight Orthodontics
12315 W. Linebaugh Ave.
Tampa, FL, 33626
Phone: 813-968-3737
Email: lindsay@goodnightortho.com
www.goodnightortho.com
Westchase Smiles Institute
9914 W Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL, 33626
Phone: 813-920-9144
Email: marketing.westchase@gmail.com
westchasesmilesinsitute.com
Klement Family Dental
650 38th Avenue North
Saint Petersburg, FL, 33710
Phone: 727-343-8831
Email: emma@klementdental.com
www.stpetedentist.com
Re-Purpose the candy:
Besides just eating it, you could always make a trail mix out of the candy or use it as a topping on ice cream.
