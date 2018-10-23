Floridians prefer Snickers for Halloween, according to a survey by candystore.com.

Florida Retail Federation calculations show the state is expected to buy more than 661,000 pounds of Snickers.

Snickers beat out last year’s winner, Skittles, according to the statewide trade association. This year Floridians are expected to buy about 579,000 pounds of Skittles and 214,000 pounds of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

The Florida Retail Federation says consumers will spend about $86.79 this Halloween on candy, costumes and decorations – which is an increase from last year’s $86.13.

The National Retail Federation estimates Americans will spend about $2.6 billion on Halloween candy. It is lower than the estimated $2.7 billion spent last year.

Overall, Americans are expected to spend about $9 billion on the holiday, according to the Florida Retail Federation.

CandyStore.com gathered 11 years of data to compile its map.

Want to see what the most popular Halloween candy is your state? See the map below or click/tap here.

Source: CandyStore.com

