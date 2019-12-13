TAMPA, Fla. — It's going to snow in Ybor City this weekend -- well, sort of.

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 8th annual Snow on 7th Parade Saturday, Dec. 14 in Ybor City.

The winter-themed fun starts at 6 p.m., when childrens' dance groups will perform their holiday routines.

Then, the parade gets rolling at 7 p.m. -- as snow falls from Ybor City's rooftops.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will serve as the Grand Marshals, led by a long line of Tampa Bay Krewes, dance groups and marching bands.

Even the Tampa Jeep Krewe will cruise down 7th avenue.

