South Florida counties implement temporary holiday curfews

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Some South Florida counties have put into place a short-term curfew over the holidays in an effort to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus.
Broward County officials said this week that businesses would have to shut down from midnight to 5 a.m. over the holidays — with the exception of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, when the curfew starts an hour later.
Miami-Dade County already has a curfew from midnight to 6 a.m. Broward County’s curfew announcement came this week, a day after a federal judge ruled that the county could not shut down bars and restaurants overnight.
