x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Holidays

South Florida counties implement temporary holiday curfews

The curfews are in place to ensure businesses shutdown in the overnight hours.
Credit: AP
Allan Gubbins and his daughter Helena look at a Christmas tree during an outdoor Christmas Eve Service of Lights at the Granada Presbyterian Church, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in Coral Gables, Fla. The service was held outdoors for safety reasons to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Some South Florida counties have put into place a short-term curfew over the holidays in an effort to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus.

Broward County officials said this week that businesses would have to shut down from midnight to 5 a.m. over the holidays — with the exception of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, when the curfew starts an hour later.

Miami-Dade County already has a curfew from midnight to 6 a.m. Broward County’s curfew announcement came this week, a day after a federal judge ruled that the county could not shut down bars and restaurants overnight. 

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter