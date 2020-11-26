Spend $50 shopping at Sparkman Wharf this weekend and you could get a free Christmas tree

Tree supply is limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis.

TAMPA, Fla — Sparkman Wharf is celebrating small businesses in a way that will have you singing "Oh, Christmas tree."

From Friday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Nov. 29, shoppers who spend $50 or more at Sparkman Wharf can get a free Christmas tree from Yura Vine Brothers. Of course, you will have to have your receipt or receipts with you as proof of purchase, but you can shop from store-to-store and have it add up to $50 to get your tree.

Tree supply is limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis.

If all that shopping leaves you with no room in your car to squeeze in a tree, it can be delivered for free to locations within a mile of Sparkman Wharf.

Sparkman Wharf has implemented measures to protect its guests, retailers, and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes mandating social distancing guidelines, limiting occupancy of Sparkman Wharf, wearing of masks or facial coverings by staff, and regularly disinfecting common areas.

