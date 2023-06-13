St. Pete Pier to host 'extravaganza' fireworks show for Fourth of July

The event is free and open to the public.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Still searching for Independence Day plans next month?

Well, the city of St. Petersburg says it will once again bring back the annual fireworks show at the downtown St. Pete Pier on Tuesday, July 4.

People in the community and tourists in the area are invited to the free event, city officials said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

"Brace yourself for an electrifying Independence Day extravaganza night in the heart of St. Petersburg's downtown waterfront at the St. Pete Pier," the news release reads. "Prepare to be dazzled as the night sky ignites with breathtaking fireworks."

Barring any disruptive weather, the fireworks will go off at 9 p.m. on the day of the event.

People attending will be treated to live musical performances by DJ Ketone, Cassie Jean & The Fireflies and Phoenix 5 LIVE. There will also be food and drinks offered from St. Pete Concessions, Main Street Empanada, Sweet Island Snow and other vendors.

"Don't miss out on the best vantage points along Bayshore Dr. and North Shore Dr. NE, where you can witness the explosive display of colors from prime spots in amazing parks such as Albert Whitted Park, North Straub Park, South Straub Park, North Shore Park, Elva Rouse Park, and Flora Wylie Park," the city said in a statement.

City officials say the public should not worry about parking issues for the Fourth of July celebration as many parking garages, city lots and metered parking will be available. To see all available parking, click here.

For more information on the event, click here.