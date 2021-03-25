Here's what stores are closed on Easter 2021

Several major retailers are keeping the lights off on April 4.

FLORIDA, USA — Lately, major retailers are keeping up with the trend of closing their stores for in-person shopping for the holidays-- and Easter 2021 will be no different.

Several stores from home improvement dealers to your favorite grocery spot are keeping the lights off so that their essential workers can take some time for themselves, especially after a taxing year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

So before you grab your keys and hop in the car, here's a list of stores you'll need to get your shopping done at before April 4.

Lowe's: The home improvement store announced it will close locations to recognize and honor its more than 300,000 employees who have been working hard to provide essential services.

Costco: For the wholesale giant, closing on Easter is nothing new. All of Costco's locations actually close for seven major U.S. holidays.

Best Buy: If you are looking to get the latest video game or upgrade some of your tech gear, you'll have to wait. Best Buy says all of its stores will remain closed for the holiday.

Aldi: All stores will be closed except for those in California and Arizona, according to the company's website.

Sam's Club: The United State's other major wholesale company will continue to honor its tradition of closing stores for major holidays.

Publix: The grocery store chain will close in "order to allow our associates time with their family."