PARRISH, Fla — With heavy rain and winds forecast for Sunday, experts say holiday light displays could be at risk for shorting out or even worse.

Andrew Jackson is an electrical contractor certified by the Christmas Light Installation Professional Association or CLIPA.

He says the biggest dangers can happen when plugs and extension cords are submerged in standing water.

“We always elevate the sockets,” says Jackson. “Bring these connections off the ground in case water pools. You're keeping that connection out of the water.”

He says to also check to make sure the outlet is equipped with a G-F-I or ground-fault circuit interrupter.

“If the plug is in pooled water and it's not on a protected line you could potentially be shocked, and people get killed.”

The point where two strands of lights connect can also be susceptible.

“We always point the female end down that way if water does fall on it, it goes straight over it because if it's up then it's obviously going to fill with water and trip,” said Jackson who also suggests always using lights and extension cords made for outdoor use.

Outlets themselves can be equipped with a protective cover to keep water out and your light displays shining bright.

RELATED: Here's what you can do with your kids over winter break

RELATED: Nonprofit uplifts seniors who would go without gifts at Christmas

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter