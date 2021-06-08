It's back: Tampa's Boom by the Bay set to return July 4

The festival was called off last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

TAMPA, Fla. — After the past year, it's about time for the city of Tampa to party in a big way – and with big explosions.

It announced Tuesday that Boom by the Bay will return this year, with events kicking off at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 4, with a boat parade and the blessing of the fleet along the Tampa Riverwalk.

But the main attraction is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. The city says six waterfront locations will feature family activities, food vendors, entertainment and, of course, fireworks.

Cue all the oohs and aahs around dusk as each location is set to launch fireworks at the same time.

According to the city, the locations include the following:

Armature Works

Tampa Convention Center

Sparkman Wharf

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park

Bayshore Boulevard

The city said more than 200,000 people attended the inaugural event in 2019, making it Florida's largest 4th of July fireworks display.

Activities are free and open to the public. The city says people can text BOOM to 888-777 for the latest Boom by the Bay updates.