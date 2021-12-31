Where to go in the Tampa Bay area to watch fireworks on New Year's Eve

Here's a quick breakdown of places around Tampa Bay where people can go to see the sky fill with colors once the clock strikes midnight.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Are you ready to say goodbye to 2021 and say hello to the new year?

New Year's Eve is the night people hang out with loved ones at home or go out to welcome 2022 with a bang.

But what's truly going to make a bang? Fireworks!

Here's a quick breakdown of places around the Tampa Bay area where people can go to see the sky fill with colors once the clock strikes midnight:

This hot spot in Tampa will make sure to enter the new year with a bang with their free annual New Year's Eve celebration event.

Festivities will kick off at 8 p.m. with live music leading up to a fireworks display over the Hillsborough River.

The event will be held at less than 50 percent capacity to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing, the event's website explains. Masks are required.

What better way to ring in the new year than ice skating, music and fireworks?

NYE 2022 at St. Pete Pier is a free event inviting people to start the party at 4 p.m. New Year's Eve all the way up until midnight.

The Winter Beach ice skating rink and vendors will be open until 1 a.m., while a live DJ will also be bumping some tunes.

You can also grab a snack or drink at one of the many food trucks in attendance.

And the best part? Look up at the sky once the clock strikes midnight to see pretty colors dazzle across the blank canvas of the new year!

Get ready to "Light It Up" in Clearwater on New Year's Eve!

Clearwater Beach's annual fireworks celebration is making a comeback to wish 2021 a farewell.

People will be able to sink their toes into the sand, grab a bite to eat and sit back to watch the fireworks pop off at midnight.

The fire flowers will shoot through the sky on the most northern part of Sand Key Park, which will be closed to the public, the event's website explains.

The best-recommended viewing area is the southern part of Clearwater Beach.

But if you wanted to be closer to the beach, don't worry — the fireworks will still be visible from where you are.

If you decide to switch it up this year and stay home to celebrate the beginning of 2022, here are some shops to legally buy your own fireworks.

Phantom Fireworks

This large provider of fireworks is located at 1031 E. Fowler Ave. in Tampa. They also have tents set up all around the Tampa Bay area.

The shop is open until 11:30 p.m. New Year's Eve to allow anyone and everyone to pick up some last-minute fireworks for their celebration.

They sell an assortment of different types of fireworks, which can all be found on the Phantom Fireworks website.

TNT Fireworks

These shops can be found all around the Tampa Bay area stretching between Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

The products can also be found at select Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn Dixie locations.

New Year's Eve party animals can stock up on all types of fireworks, both sold in person and online.

Check out what kind of fireworks the company has to offer here.

Anyone putting on their own firework show should be aware of how to safely celebrate the New Year.