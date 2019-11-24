CLEARWATER, Fla. — After the Noyes family lost their mom 16 years ago, they have made it a tradition to help feed people in need during the holidays.

Mary Noyes had a big family and a big heart. That’s why now her 11 children and their families celebrate her November birthday by giving care packages to families in need.

The Noyes family makes and gives out care packages to the number of families each year that Mary would have been. This year, she would have turned 91 years old, so 91 families will get care packages with everything they need—including a turkey—to make a Thanksgiving dinner.

Mary taught her kids how important family and giving back is. Every year since they Noyes started this Thanksgiving tradition it has gotten bigger and bigger.

Her son Matthew shared his mom’s belief in helping others.

"Mom believed in the old adage that 'One person cannot help everybody, but everybody can help one person.' Through this family effort, we're extremely honored to carry out the values our mother, Mary Noyes, instilled in both her own family and in the thousands of students she inspired over the years to engage in true community service," Matthew said.

The Noyes family put the 91 care packages together the Sunday before Thanksgiving. Them on Monday, the Noyes will hand out the 91 care packages to the families in need at a law office on Belcher Road in Clearwater.

