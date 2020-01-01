ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — From one end of Tampa Bay to the other, thousands of revelers were more than ready bid adieu to 2019 and welcome 2020.

The family-friendly First Night St. Petersburg kicked off Tuesday evening with live music, entertainment, dances and, of course, fireworks. It's all in celebration of the city's art scene and bringing the community together.

First Night has been a staple of the city since 1993, now in its 27th year.

Over in Tampa at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, a one-of-a-kind New Year's Eve celebration is saying "goodbye" to 2019 in a very Tampa Bay sort of way: New Yarrgh's Eve Booty Drop.

Keeping an eye on the Rivergate Tower is key because just before midnight, a 320-foot-tall projection of a treasure chest "falls" along the side of the building.

Organizers hope the inaugural event becomes a tradition for families in the years to come.

