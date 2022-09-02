Tampa Bay area florists seeing flower prices increase ahead of Valentine's Day

Some, however, aren't seeing abnormal price increases due to supply chain issues and skyrocketing inflation.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Flowers, specifically red roses, are synonymous with Valentine's Day. For many, the gift of flowers is a treasured act of romance and a declaration of love.

But flowers, like almost everything these days, are becoming more expensive. That's due in part because of the broken supply chain, which in part drives up inflation.

In fact, the inflation rate in the United States jumped to 7.5 percent in January, reaching a 40-year high.

So what does that mean for your Valentine's Day plans?

According to CBS News, Americans are expected this year to spend a record amount on Valentine's Day gifts and celebrations. However, that's not necessarily because they are buying more things, but rather it costs more.

This year, Americans are projected to spend $23.9 billion for Valentine's Day, data from the National Retail Federation says. That breaks down to $175.41 per person.

Of that money, NRF says about 37 percent is used on flowers.

Local florists say they are seeing the effects of the supply chain issues.

Chris Gonzalez with Mona's Floral Creations in Tampa says he's seen flowers prices increase and the shop has had to raise its prices as a result.

Gonzalez says while it's not necessarily harder to get flowers, more time is needed in order for them to arrive.

"[Flowers] do get to me, it just takes longer," he explained.

This means if you have a particular request for your bouquet, any last-minute shopping might have you coming up short.

Jeanni with Petal Heaven Florist, Inc. in St. Petersburg says that yes, prices for flowers have increased, but so has everything else.

"It's harder to get everything these days," she said.

And, she adds most flowers, namely roses, come from countries such as Colombia. That can make it even harder for them to arrive in a timely manner because of the supply chain issue.

"You can't just press a button [and have things arrive]," Jeanni said, noting frustrations many are feeling about shipping and delivery delays.

She added that until three weeks ago, she wasn't even sure she'd have everything she needed to meet the demand of Valentine's Day.

But not everyone is attributing flower prices increasing to skyrocketing inflation and supply chain issues.