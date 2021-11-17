List: See these free turkey giveaways across Tampa Bay area

Families in need can get themselves Thanksgiving meal essentials for free.

TAMPA, Fla. — Food prices in the U.S. are up 3.7 percent this year, a senior economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation told CBS News. Compare that to the nation's 20-year average of about 2.4 percent.

Because everything is more expensive, it means your Thanksgiving meal is, too.

The receipt for a Thanksgiving turkey and all of the delectable sides will cost 4 to 5 percent more, CBS News says. It's not just the food that costs more, even the price is up for the throw-away aluminum pans popularly used for the holiday.

Coupled with the continued financial stress of the coronavirus pandemic, it may be harder to pull together everything you need for Thanksgiving dinner.

But, there is help. Several organizations are giving away free turkeys.

Polk County

On Nov. 20, Polk Sheriff's Charities is giving away free turkeys at three locations in Polk County. The first-come, first-served event will distribute 15-17-pound frozen turkeys.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says up to 1,200 turkeys will be given out. Only one turkey will be given per family, per car.

East Polk: 9-10:30 a.m.

Church on the Hill, 1111 Scenic Hwy, Dundee

**Cars will be directed to enter the parking lot south of the church from Old Scenic Hwy, then will be directed around the back of the church to the distribution point. Cars will then be directed to exit north onto Old Scenic Hwy towards Dundee.**

Central Polk: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lake Region High School campus, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake;

**Cars will be directed to enter onto Cameron Road from US 17, which turns into Gilbert Street, then onto Thunder Road, through the school parking lot to the distribution point, and back out onto Gilbert Street.**

West Polk: 1-2:30 p.m.

Lakes Church (AKA Church at the Mall), 1010 East Memorial Blvd, Lakeland; **Cars will be directed to enter the parking lot from the westbound lane of Memorial at the intersection with Ingraham Avenue, and then will be directed to the rear parking lot of the church to the distribution point. Cars will be directed to exit westbound onto Memorial, or straight onto Ingraham Avenue.**

Hillsborough County

On Nov. 20, Without Walls International Church will have its annual Thanksgiving Extravaganza. The event begins at 9 a.m.

At the event, families will be able to receive a turkey, but they must register here. If you can't pick up your food, delivery is available. Contact admin@withoutwalls.org or 813-879-4673.

On Nov. 22, Penas Law Firm will be giving away hundreds of turkeys to families in need. The giveaway will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the firm's office located at 816 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Tampa.

All families are welcome, but distribution will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and it'll be one turkey per family.

Pinellas County

On Nov. 23, Perenich Law is giving away 300 free turkeys in partnership with Countryside Cares. The giveaway begins at 10 a.m. and will last while supplies last. People are asked not to come before 9:30 a.m.