TAMPA, Fla. — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and the mascot for the Tampa Bay Lightning wants to help you make it special.

Thunderbug will surprise your valentine with a dozen red roses, a bug plush doll, a Valentine’s Day card and a $50 gift card to Ackerman Jewelers all for $150.

In-game deliveries will be made Thursday, Feb. 13. At home or at work deliveries will be made Feb. 10-Feb. 14.

You can request your special delivery from Thunderbug here.

Thunderbug Valentine's Day is only a few weeks away! Let me surprise your speci... al someone with a dozen red roses, Bug plush doll(just as cute as me), Tampa Bay Lightning valentine card and a $50 gift card from Ackerman Jewelers!!! >:) https://bit.ly/2U5Hl9U

RELATED: 65% of Sweethearts candies will be blank this Valentine's Day

RELATED: Tennessee attorney offers free divorce for Valentine's Day

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter