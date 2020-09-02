TAMPA, Fla. — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and the mascot for the Tampa Bay Lightning wants to help you make it special.
Thunderbug will surprise your valentine with a dozen red roses, a bug plush doll, a Valentine’s Day card and a $50 gift card to Ackerman Jewelers all for $150.
In-game deliveries will be made Thursday, Feb. 13. At home or at work deliveries will be made Feb. 10-Feb. 14.
You can request your special delivery from Thunderbug here.
