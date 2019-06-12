TAMPA, Fla. — The tree at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park was pushed back to 7:20 p.m. It was originally supposed to be lit at 7.
The event in Downtown Tampa runs from 6 – 9 p.m. Friday.
Mayor Castor will do the countdown and host a free movie in the park – Elf with Will Ferrell.
Blankets, low-back chairs, coolers and leashed dogs are allowed, but alcohol is not.
