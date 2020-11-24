4 Tampa doctors reveal their own Thanksgiving plans

Doctors around Tampa Bay shared the modifications they made to their own Thanksgiving traditions to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

TAMPA, Fla. — With Thanksgiving now just two days away, you probably have your plans set.

However, if you're on the fence about attending the family party or making the road trip to see your grandparents, hearing from the medical experts might help guide your decision.

10 Tampa Bay talked to four Tampa doctors about their plans.

Dr. Paul Nanda is the Chief Medical Officer at Tampa General Hospital's Urgent Care. He'll actually be working the first half of Thursday.

Dr. Michael Teng is a virologist at the University of South Florida College of Public Health. Dr. Sinnott is an infectious disease specialist at USF and sees patients regularly at Tampa General Hospital. Dr. Roberts is a molecular epidemiologist at USF who studies how and why diseases spread.

We asked these scientific minds just one, singular question:

How are you planning to spend your Thanksgiving holiday?

Dr. Nanda: My sister-in-law and her two kids were planning to come down from Ohio. They decided pretty much, other than school and mandatory work, they were going to self-quarantine from any other activities for two weeks and drive down so we could be together but we both decided it probably was not the best idea so we have a couple zoom dates with her family and a couple zoom dates with my family.

Dr. Roberts: I’m going to spend my Thanksgiving holiday at home, just with my family, no other households, no extended family, it’s just going to be the three of us. I hope people are giving thanks for the fact that we now have three vaccine candidates that are looking pretty good and hopefully we’ll just bring all these traditions back next year.

Dr. Teng: I’m spending the day with my family, just my nuclear family, my wife, and my daughter. Going to smoke a turkey, make some sides, and maybe watch a movie. That’s it.