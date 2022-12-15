Tampa Holiday Lighted Boat Parade lights up Hillsborough River with hundreds of boats

People can rewatch Saturday's Holiday Lighted Boat Parade by downloading the free 10 Tampa Bay+ app for Fire TV and Roku devices.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone that missed hundreds of lighted boats filling the Hillsborough River, don't worry – you can rewatch the 2022 Tampa Holiday Lighted Boat Parade.

Tampa's largest lighted boat parade took over the river from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday. It started at the southern tip of Davis Islands and ended at Sparkman Wharf.

Titus O'Neil was the official grand marshal for this year's parade, which had more than 100 boats registered.

For those who were able to clear off their schedules and head out to watch it in person, event leaders broke down the exact route the boat parade will take:

The parade began at the southern tip of Davis Islands, traveled through the Convention Center basin and up to the Heights where the boats turned around and headed to Sparkman Wharf where judging occurred and the parade ended.

People can also rewatch Saturday's Holiday Lighted Boat Parade by downloading the free 10 Tampa Bay+ app for Fire TV and Roku devices.