Mayor Castor, CENTCOM deputy commander speak at Memorial Day ceremony

Twenty Gold Star families also attended the ceremony that honored the military members who have died in service to their country.

TAMPA, Fla. — Local leaders in Tampa are honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country and held a Memorial Day Ceremony at MacDill Park.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Vice Admiral James Malloy of U.S. Central Command spoke during the ceremony. The event is held by the CRISP (Commitment, Respect, Integrity, Service, Price) organization.

CRISP is a Tampa-based nonprofit group "whose mission is to honor Tampa's military community, including the brave men and women in active service, our veterans and the families of those who have given their lives in service of our country."

Gold Star families are the immediate family members of military members who have died in service to their country.

MacDill Park is a small memorial park dedicated to local military history situated along the Tampa Riverwalk in the downtown area.