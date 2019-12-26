TAMPA, Fla. — One man has been adding to Tampa’s Christmas spirit for more than a decade with his light display.

Every evening when the sun goes down, Jim Carson’s house lights up.

"We have a light display that we’ve been doing for eleven years," he told 10News.

The light show has been going on longer than some of his fans, like 7-year-old Ethan, have been alive.

"I feel happy and excited and they’re really pretty," Ethan said.

Carson's 55,000 lights are all synchronized to music. When Christmas comes around, crowds gather to enjoy the free show.

Carson says hundreds of people drive by to see the lights. He says he knows because he counts the cars. He thinks of it as his gift to them.

"We don’t give gifts to everybody but this way you can give to the whole community," he explained.

Those lights will be up until New Year’s Eve. If you’re wondering about the electric bill, he says it’s just $40 higher with the lights because he uses LED lights.

RELATED: Holiday recycling: Is it recyclable?

RELATED: Pre-Christmas storm could put damper on holiday light displays

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter