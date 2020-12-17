The City of Tampa launches #HappyAtHomeTPA Holiday Face Mask contest

The winner could get a $50 gift card to Forbici Modern Italian or Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Haven.

The City of Tampa wants the community to have a holly, jolly and safe holiday season. As new cases of COVID-19 are rising rapidly across the nation and Florida, health experts are emphasizing the need to wear masks to protect our community.

To encourage the use of masks while spreading some holiday cheer, the city has partnered with local restaurants -- Forbici Modern Italian, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Haven -- to launch a holiday face mask contest as part of the #HappyAtHomeTPA campaign.

Members of the community are encouraged to take a selfie with their holiday masks on and post via social media for a chance to win a $50 gift card to one of the listed restaurants.

“Just because the holidays look a little different this year, doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun while staying safe. And what better way to celebrate the holidays in 2020 than with a holiday mask contest,” said Mayor Jane Castor. “I can’t think of anything Grinch-ier than stealing someone’s Holiday Season because you failed to wear a mask and ended up spreading the virus to a vulnerable neighbor. This contest is just one more opportunity for the public to show that in Tampa we are masking up and doing the right thing to protect our community.”

Here's how to enter:

Post a photo or selfie wearing a face mask (that meets CDC guidelines) over their mouth and nose Tag the City of Tampa on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook And use #HappyAtHomeTPA

Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 20, 2020. Three winners will be selected on Monday, December 21. Prizes will be available for pickup at the Tampa Municipal Office Building (306 E Jackson St, Tampa, FL 33602).

For more information about COVID-19 safety and local resources you can head to the city's webpage.

