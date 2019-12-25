TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer went above and beyond the call of duty Christmas Day.

Officer Justin Legg has had multiple encounters with Crystal Berry because some of her children were being bullied on their way home from school. Berry has seven children ages 15, 13, 11, 6, 5, and twin boys who are 3.

According to a post on the Tampa Police Department's Facebook page, Berry gets no financial support from the children's fathers and is also taking care of her elderly mother who recently injured herself in a fall.

Act of Kindness

When Legg found out that Berry did not have the money to provide gifts for her children and that they would be picking a gift each from a dollar store, Legg would have nothing to do with that.

Legg took it upon himself to get gifts and provide Berry and her family with a Christmas miracle. He partnered with Foster Angels of Hillsborough County to give the family a special holiday.

Tampa police tell 10News Legg did all this on his day off. A spokesperson described him as "extremely humble," but the agency wanted to make sure he was recognized for his generosity.

