The Children's Hospital of San Antonio dressed NICU babies for Christmas

The NICU nurses helped Santa make his special deliveries this year.

SAN ANTONIO — Some special holiday magic took place at The Children's Hospital of San Antonio this week.

While Santa couldn't make his usual visit to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), jolly Ol' Saint Nick still made some Christmas magic happen with a little help from the NICU nurses.

The babies were wrapped in, dressed up, and treated to Christmas stockings from Santa.

Take a look at the babies' Christmas outfits in our gallery below: