This weekend, many of you will start the process of cleaning up Christmas decorations and storing them away until next year.

Here are a few cleaning hacks to make things easier:

1. Christmas wreath: Don't smash it packing it away in a box, store it like a party dress on a hanger and cover it with plastic or a sheet. Then hang it in a back closet.

2. Christmas lights: Wrap Christmas lights around an extension cord reel so they don't tangle. You can also wind them around your arm individually and wrap a zip tie around them. Then store each strand in a separate grocery bag before packing away.

3. Christmas tree: Use a broom to sweep up as many needles as possible. (Toss some in a pan of simmering water to smell Christmas a little longer.) To get the stubborn pine needles out of the carpet, use duct tape and it will come right up.

4. Ornaments: Glue party cups to a piece of cardboard. Wrap fragile ornaments in tissue paper and put in the cup, then cover with another piece of cardboard before packing it away in a storage bin.

