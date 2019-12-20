Holiday Break.

Kids love it – for parents though, those two weeks can be a test of patience and creativity.

Luckily for families in the Tampa Bay Area, there are plenty of things going on that are both fun and enriching to keep the kiddos occupied.

To start, there are no shortage of holiday-themed events.

The lighting of Tampa’s biggest menorah will kick off the first night of Hanukkah at Hanukkah in the City downtown Tampa. Go for the Tampa Fire Department's gelt drop, stay for the professional breakdancers. The event starting at 5pm will also feature the Hebrew Academy Choir – plus classic kid favorites like face painting, animal balloons, a caricaturist artist and crafts.

Dec. 22, 5:00 pm - 7:30pm at City Hall Plaza 315 E Kennedy Blvd., Tampa

Armature Works is showing the movie “A Christmas Story” on its south lawn for free on Dec. 23. Sure, we can see it all day at home on Christmas Day, but an outdoor movie on the big screen is way more memorable. Lawn chairs and blankets welcome.

Dec. 23, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm at AW South Lawn 1910 N Ola Ave. Tampa

Hunsader Farms wraps up its Country Christmas this weekend, offering all kinds of activities for kids. “Snow” tubing, train rides, and a S’mores station are just a few of the things to put a smile on your child’s face at this rural themed Christmas event.

Dec. 20, 21 & 22, 6pm -10pm at 5500 C.R. 675 Bradenton

Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park has ice skating! On real ice! Florida kids get a chance to see how most of the other kids in the country get their winters on. Another option is to ride the Winter Village Express, complete with milk and cookies, holiday trivia and sing-a-longs. Hop on the streetcar for an hour-long round-trip excursion.

Winter Village runs through Jan. 5 at 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa

Enchant Christmas at Tropicana Field boasts the world’s largest light maze, oversized luminescent sculptures and an ice skating trail through lit arches. There are also photo-ops with Santa. Get professional photos for a fee- or bonus option- use your own camera for free!

Enchant Christmas runs through Dec. 29 at 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

The Florida Botanical Gardens will host its 19th annual Holiday Lights in the Garden – an event with 1 million LED, multi-colored lights displayed along their walking trails through the garden. This event is a community favorite and can get crowded, so they recommend arriving early and checking out the weeknights.

Holiday Lights in the Garden runs until Jan. 4 at 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo

Both of Tampa Bay’s aquariums have winter events.

The Clearwater Aquarium is hosting Winter’s Wonderland, with the aquarium and habitats decorated for the holidays, a chance for kids to learn about penguins and polar bears in the Kid’s Fun Zone, and Snow Days at the Florida Aquarium has a real snow play area for kids and diving elves.

Winter’s Wonderland runs through Jan. 6 at 249 Windward Passage Clearwater

Snow Days runs from Dec. 26-30th at 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Busch Gardens will host its Christmas Town through Jan. 6, with a Christmas Town Village, shows, lights, meet and greets with Rudolph and friends, and Zoo Tampa has it’s Christmas in the Wild featuring animal mingles where kids can get up close to some of the zoo animals, and a winter wonderland with a 50-foot Christmas tree covered in sparkly lights.

Christmas in the Wild is at Zoo Tampa at 1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa

Christmas Town is at Busch Gardens at 3605 E Bougainvillea Ave, Tampa

If you’re in holiday overload mode, no worries! Winter break is a great time to get to some of the bay area’s family-friendly spots.

If it’s cold enough, a trip to TECO’s Manatee Viewing Center where hundreds of manatees congregate in the warm waters near the power plant is always a delight. We love our Florida manatees.

A trip to Big Cat Rescue is sure to educate and fascinate. The sanctuary is home to tigers, lions, cougars, bobcats, jaguar and other species that have been orphaned, abused or abandoned. Reservations and prepayment required.

Dinosaur World is a great place to spend a day. Plenty of shade trees and natural Florida feel punctuated by true to scale size replicas of dinosaurs and other creatures from the various eras of the dinosaur ages. Fossil digs and a playground add to the fun for little ones.

Ready for your kids to get off those screens and get a dose of life before tablets? Take them to Heritage Village in Largo where 21-acres is dedicated to seeing how people lived in Pinellas county when it was originally settled.

The Dali Museum has children-focused events every Saturday including tours just for kids and puzzles, arts and crafts activities.

For the Lego lovers out there, Brick History at The Tampa Bay History Center is featuring an exhibit of prominent historical figures and events all made out Lego bricks. Twenty-eight models depict a moment, a discovery or a person that changed the world. There is also a hands-on area where kids can create whatever they want out of Legos.

And let’s not forget - it’s winter break in Florida – the beach is always an option!

