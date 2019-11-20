Before you stuff that turkey in the oven -- or after you've stuffed yourself with pie -- head out of the house to enjoy these holiday events around Tampa Bay.

Christmas Town at Busch Gardens

Get in the Christmas spirit at the Tampa theme park with millions of lights, a decorated sing-along train, an ice skating show and visits with Santa. Rudolph is also at Christmas Town along with his friends Clarice and Bumble. The Christmas Town Village is filled with holiday decorations and food and drink stations, including hot chocolate and cookies, festive cocktails and a station just for waffles. The area also has booths to shop for Christmas gifts from local vendors. New this year is the Merry Mint Lane near the Animal Care Center. Guests can get up close to penguins and some of the other animal ambassadors, find new photo opportunities and new treats.

Christmas Town is included with park admission and runs nightly through Jan. 6.

Goody Goody Turkey Gobble

The 5th annual race lets you get a nice sweat in before stuffing yourself full of Thanksgiving food. There’s an 8K, 5K and even a 1-mile race. The plaza at Amalie Arena in Tampa opens at 5:30 a.m. Thanksgiving morning and the first races begin at 7 a.m. Announcements and awards are at 8 a.m. Registration for all races ends at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 26.

Thanksgiving Bluegrass Festival

The Sertoma Youth Ranch celebrates 40 years of the annual festival this Thanksgiving. The three-day event kicks off Thursday with a potluck dinner. Entertainment includes performances from 11 different groups throughout Saturday. The ranch also has camping amenities, RV hookups and youth programs. Tickets start at $20 for a non-camper day pass.

Wonderland of Lights & Santa’s Village

The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Brandon lets you drive through a mile of Christmas lights and displays. The stroll ends with Santa’s Village, which has a circus show, amusement rides, camel rides, wagon rides and photos with Santa. It runs 6-10 p.m. most nights through Jan. 4. It’s open 6-9 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Coffee Pot Turkey Trot

The family-friendly run/walk around one of St. Petersburg’s most scenic neighborhoods returns for a third year. The event is hosted by the North Shore Elementary PTA, which said this year has an improved route with closed streets instead of sidewalks. The start and finish lines are at North Shore Elementary at 200 35th Ave. NE. Registration is $35 for adults, $15 for kids ages 6-11 and free for kids under 6. The race includes a numbered bib, a t-shirt and a finisher medal. Bib pick-up begins at 6:30 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.

Symphony in Lights

The Shops at Wiregrass brings back its iconic holiday light show this year with dancing lights, festive decor and even some “snow.” The light show is choreographed to music from Trans-Siberian Orchestra. On Thanksgiving, the shopping center is open 6-midnight. The light show runs nightly through Dec. 31.

Holiday Lights in Central Park

One of the biggest light displays in Pinellas County returns to Largo Central Park beginning Thanksgiving night. The park is filled with more than two million LED lights, holiday displays, music and a Ferris Wheel and carousel for $5 per ride. Enjoying the lights is free, but there will also be holiday treats for sale.

The Holiday Lights is open nightly through Jan. 1, 2020.

