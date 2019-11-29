ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — ‘Twas the day after Thanksgiving, when all through the family-filled house –

Every child was stirring…and nobody has time for poems.

School’s out, and the kids are getting antsy, but thankfully, there’s an easy way to secure a couple hours of peace and – booming surround sound.

Sorry, quiet just isn’t on the agenda – but there is plenty to see at the movies.

Like always – family first...Don't worry, dad. We’ve got you covered too. Everyone’s favorite neighbor is back – and it’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers. Seriously – they’re actually distant cousins. Apparently, irresistible charm is genetic.

You’ll need more than a light sweater in this neighborhood. Frozen 2 is enchanting theaters and breaking box office records. Anyone who hasn’t been living under an ice cube since the first one in 2013 knows this is big.

Mom might really love the next one on our list. It can’t be the holiday season without a brand new Christmas rom-com. The Mother of Dragons is back to reclaim her silver screen throne – as Santa’s elf in a department store. Of course, Last Christmas has a cute guy too.

Alright dad – your turn. Ford v Ferrari is this year’s macho movie with more than a few tanks full of good old leaded gas. Matt Damon and Christian Bale are taking on an Italian racing dynasty from the driver’s seat of a tire-squealing Ford.

Of course, Thanksgiving is just the beginning of Hollywood blockbuster season. Come Christmas, it’s a battle between the highly-anticipated addition to a timeless intergalactic struggle – and the heart-wrenching remake of a novel-inspired movie about four sisters fighting to survive after the Civil War.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Little Women are both expected to pull in big bucks.

Now, the family fun doesn’t have to stop when it’s finally time to kick back and relax. There are quite a lot of star-studded originals to stream this holiday season – so let’s go for a little lightning round.

Netflix is dropping a ton of tinsel on your TV right now, and Klaus is a great one for the kids. A postman in a remote northern town becomes friends with a reclusive toymaker. He’s kind of a big deal.

Disney+ is delivering a new take on holiday hijinks with a funny story about sibling rivalry at the North Pole. Noelle competes with her brother Nick, who’s training to take over the Kringle family business.

New twists are great, but it’s hard to top tradition. How about making a little time for a classic? It’s a Wonderful Life is streaming on Amazon Prime – and you can also catch it in prime time. NBC is airing the iconic Christmas story at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

While you’re in the reminiscing spirit and watching TV, you can watch Frosty the Snowman on CBS Saturday night at 8. Then, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer takes the reins on Monday, before the Grinch steals Christmas Tuesday night on NBC.

