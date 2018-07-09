TAMPA, Fla. – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return to Tampa for its 2018 Winter Tour.

“The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” tour is scheduled to stop at Amalie Arena for two shows on Dec. 16: One starts at 3 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14, starting at $36.

This year’s tour is the 20th anniversary for the group.

Go to Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s website for more tour dates.

