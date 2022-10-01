Here's the best time to go trick or treating

Whether you're collecting candy or giving out goodies, many people can expect to see kids dressed as monsters or princesses on Halloween.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ghouls, monsters, superheroes and princesses will take over the streets Monday evening as they attempt to collect loads of candy.

But when exactly will kids put on their costumes and go trick-or-treating on Halloween?

That usually depends on what time parents will be getting out of work, what the weather is like, what day of the week Halloween falls on and what time the sun starts to fade away.

Since the holiday this year falls on Monday and most parents will likely get out of work around 5 p.m., it usually means people giving out candy can expect to see children in their costumes beginning at 6 p.m., according to Newsweek.

The 6 p.m. time start also gives a chance for rush hour traffic to die down, making it safer for kids to cross streets and roads, people to set up haunted houses or candy stations at their homes and to allow a smooth transition from the daytime heading into the night, according to the Brevard Times.

In the Tampa Bay region, the expected sunset time for Monday evening will be at 6:47 p.m., according to Sunrise Sunset.

Families can expect the weather to be in its best shape during the time kids gather their goodies as the forecast for Monday evening will be mostly clear skies with temperatures in the 80s and 70s with a 0% chance of rain.

Since Halloween falls on a weekday this year, trick or treating will be expected to end around 9 p.m. so that kids prepare for school the following day, the Brevard Times reports.

As always, safety is key for kids and families celebrating the holiday. Below is a list of safety tips recommended for trick-or-treaters by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

Don't eat any candy before it has been inspected at home.

Have a snack before heading out to curb the urge to nibble on a treat before it has been inspected.

Those with allergies should be sure to check the label for any allergens listed. Kids should be told not to accept or consume anything that isn't commercially wrapped.

Those with very young children should remove any choking hazards, such as gum, peanuts, hard candies, or small toys, from the Halloween bags.

Check commercially wrapped treats for any signs of tampering, such as an unusual appearance or discoloration, tiny pinholes, or tears in wrappers. Any items that look suspicious should be discarded.

