ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Easy-to-remember talking points and hard-hitting counterpoints for every anti-Trump argument...
No, President Trump isn’t preparing for the 2020 debates. His campaign is arming the president’s supporters with conversational ammunition just in time for Christmas.
That’s the goal of a new website launched by the president’s reelection campaign on Christmas Eve – snowflakevictory.com.
The site explains “how to win an argument with your liberal relatives” with helpful information and factoids on a variety of hot-button topics. Immigration, health care, tax cuts, trade and the economy are all covered.
And, of course, there are tips for fighting back against those inevitable impeachment jabs.
Under the heading “There was no quid pro quo, Democrats always obsessed with impeachment”, the president’s supporters will learn how to discuss the "Russian hoax” and explain why “impeaching President Trump has always been an election tactic.”
"We've all seen the news articles about liberal snowflakes being afraid to see their MAGA relatives at Christmas or holiday gatherings, so the Trump campaign wants people to be ready," Kayleigh McEnany, Trump campaign national press secretary, said in a statement to CBS News.
"We're not helping snowflakes avoid arguments – we're helping Trump supporters win them!"
‘Snowflake’ is a derogatory term used by some conservatives to describe easily-offended liberals.
RELATED: President Trump calls troops ahead of Christmas holiday
RELATED: Trump could be impeached again, House committee warns
What other people are reading right now:
- 'Someone is going to die!': Teachers keep getting attacked by students
- 'I was a victim': Tampa radio host wants to make sure you don't fall for this scam
- Nightmare before Christmas: Kroger credit card machines crash, leading to crazy long lines
- New law would let families put cameras in nursing home rooms
- 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter