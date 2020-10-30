The history of carving turnips

TAMPA, Fla — Long before pumpkins became the Halloween decoration of choice, people in Ireland were carving turnips and placing them near doorways to frighten evil spirits, according to the Guardian.
However during the 19th-century people who had immigrated to America discovered pumpkins, which grew here, were much easier to carve, the Guardian reported.
The Irish Times warns that if carving a turnip this year is something you might want to give a shot to, they're incredibly difficult to carve.
We asked Jabari Thomas and Thuy Lan Nguyen to try carving their own this year.
You can vote for who did the better job on our 10 Tampa Bay Facebook page.
